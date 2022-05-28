Ban for Limerick truck driver who was 12 times over the limit

A TRUCK driver who was 12 times over the drink driving limit has been disqualified for three years.

Tomasz Pastuszka, aged 36, who has an address at Cois Rioga, Caherconlish pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell on March 16, 2022.

Sergeant Noel Barry told Newcastle West Court that gardai received a report of a truck driving erratically on the Croom bypass at 12.05am.

“It was swerving all over the road. Gardai intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the driver,” said Sgt Barry.

The reading was 109mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. Sgt Barry said the legal limit, for professional drivers, is 9mgs of alcohol.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Pastuszka, said his client has been living in Ireland for 15 years.

“He has lost his employment because of this. He is currently working in a warehouse. He has always worked and stayed off social welfare,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican disqualified Mr Pastuszka from driving for three years and fined him €500.