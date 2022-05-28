Search

28 May 2022

Ban for Limerick truck driver who was 12 times over the limit

Limerick man chased after car with slash hook in his hand

Newcastle West Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

28 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A TRUCK driver who was 12 times over the drink driving limit has been disqualified for three years.

Tomasz Pastuszka, aged 36, who has an address at Cois Rioga, Caherconlish pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell on March 16, 2022.

Sergeant Noel Barry told Newcastle West Court that gardai received a report of a truck driving erratically on the Croom bypass at 12.05am.

“It was swerving all over the road. Gardai intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the driver,” said Sgt Barry.

The reading was 109mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath. Sgt Barry said the legal limit, for professional drivers, is 9mgs of alcohol.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Pastuszka, said his client has been living in Ireland for 15 years.

“He has lost his employment because of this. He is currently working in a warehouse. He has always worked and stayed off social welfare,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican disqualified Mr Pastuszka from driving for three years and fined him €500.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media