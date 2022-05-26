Court told detox centre has changed Limerick criminal's life

Solicitor Enda O'Connor said his client has secured a job and is providing for his family
BRUREE House has “changed the life” of a man who was “a permanent fixture” on the court list in Newcastle West.
Robert Heffernan, aged 28, who has an address at The Archway, Maiden Street, Newcastle West was before the local court for drugs offences dating back to 2020.
Enda O’Connor, solicitor for Mr Heffernan, said his client was previously “a permanent fixture” on the list in Newcastle West Court.
“He attended Cuan Mhuire for five months and owes them a debt of gratitude. Bruree House changed his life. He has remained clean and sober since,” said Mr O’Connor.
The solicitor said his client has secured a job and is providing for his family. Mr O’Connor said the offences “depict a life of petty criminality”.
Judge Carol Anne Coolican said a probation report was “incredibly positive”.
“To his credit he has done all he can,” added the judge.
Mr Heffernan was remanded on continuing bail to appear again on June 28.
