25 May 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday May 25, 2022

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

25 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

On Wednesday morning, rain and drizzle will clear eastwards. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west. These will gradually die out in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, with moderate to fresh, gusty westerly winds, which will ease in the evening.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Wednesday night will start off mainly dry with clear spells. Rain will develop in the west and spread to all areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. This rain will clear southeastwards by early afternoon with bright or sunny spells and one or two showers following from the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Westerly winds will be fresh in Ulster and moderate further south.

Thursday night will be cool and mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. There may be a few showers near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Friday will be mainly dry with good sunny spells develop in most areas, however cloud and some patchy outbreaks of drizzle may linger in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, mildest along southern coasts, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees in the south, holding coolest near northern coasts in light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will be mainly dry with long spells of sunshine and highs of 13 to 19 degrees, coolest along northern fringes in light to moderate northerly breezes.

There is quite a bit of uncertainty still for early next week however current indications are that is will be a bit more unsettled with some showery outbreaks of rain.

 

