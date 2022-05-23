Pensioner rescued from river in Limerick city

LIMERICK firefighters rescued a man from the Shannon this Monday afternoon.
The male, understood to be aged in his 70s, was seen entering the river at a location in the city.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 3.59pm. Within minutes, three appliances from Mulgrave Street were at the scene. The FireSwift boat with swift water rescue technicians onboard was launched. The pensioner was rescued from the water and brought to safety.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance. Gardai were also in attendance. It is understood his injuries are not life threatening.
______________
If you have been affected by the preceeding story, contact any of the following organisations
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Aware: 1800 80 48 48
Pieta: 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie
Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler took part in the final event of Bike Week 2022 | PICTURES: Keith Wiseman
Concerns have been expressed over the lack of funding to complete the proposed distributor road in Croom | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
The signing ceremony took place at Belfast City Hall and was hosted by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Michael Long (centre)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.