Limerick Weather: Monday, May 23, 2022

SUNNY spells and widespread showers today.

The showers will turn increasingly heavy during the day, with a possibility of hail and thunder in places. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate gusty, northwest breezes, says Met Eireann.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Generally unsettled for the working week with showers most days. Temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming dry and clear in most areas as showers largely clear early in the night. A few showers will continue overnight, mainly in western areas, but they will be isolated. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.

TUESDAY: Another day of showers but also with good spells of sunshine. Showers won't be as heavy as those on Monday. It will turn cloudier in western areas in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with a moderate west to northwest breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Dry for a time early in the night with thickening cloud. Outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic and spread eastwards overnight, as westerly breezes strengthen in Atlantic areas. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy on Wednesday with showery rain clearing the east coast early on. Just a few showers with some sunny spells following in a fresh westerly airflow, overall a good deal of dry weather. Quite windy along Atlantic coasts with strong winds for a time there. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees, perhaps reaching 17 degrees in the southeast. Wednesday night will be largely dry with a few showers in Atlantic coastal areas, becoming cloudy or overcast. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly winds.

THURSDAY: Some uncertainty but it's looking to be a cloudy day, with a few showers in the west and northwest, possibly a longer spell of rain. Elsewhere will likely be drier. Breezy in places with moderate to fresh southwest winds and highs of 14 to 18 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Rather cloudy with a few showers likely on Friday, but overall it looks like it will become more settled for next weekend with signs of high pressure building. Becoming a little warmer too with temperatures rising into the high teens.