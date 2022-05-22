In Pictures: Out and about this weekend in Limerick

Our photographers were out and about this weekend in Limerick. Were you snapped? For more pictures, click next
Norman Sheehan, Ray Jordan, Shane Leahy and Ken Costelloe with a with a consignment of medical aid and (below) taking shelter in Ukraine
All set for the summer: Eve Donovan of the Holman-Lee Agency pictured at the launch of Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse. Also pictured are jockey Imogen Lockie and Iceemba | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
