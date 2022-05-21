Artworks from children living with medical conditions to go on display in Limerick

ARTWORKS created by children living with medical conditions will go on display in Limerick City Gallery this summer.

Details of the exhibition have been announced by Helium Arts, a charity that works to transform the healthcare experience of young people through art and creative interventions.

The exhibition, with the theme of ‘Objects of Wonder’, will run from June 9 to June 25 and it is being facilitated by artist Chelsea Canavan from Castleconnell.

It will feature artwork by Helium workshop participants aged nine to 12 to showcase collaborations between professional artists and young participants in the programmes run by Helium in hospital and community healthcare settings.

Commenting on the announcement, Heléne Hugel, CEO of Helium Arts, said: “At Helium, we work with young people in healthcare and community settings to offer them art and other creative experiences with a view to improving their wellbeing and mental health. We are delighted to be launching a series of summer exhibitions, which will celebrate the creative work of the children and artists involved while also highlighting the value of creativity for wellbeing.”

In Ireland, 11% of children live with a long-term health condition or disability and approximately 1% of all children – about 13,000 children – are seriously inhibited in their day-to-day lives.

In addition to the exhibition, a ‘family sharing day’ will take place on Saturday, June 18, with family friendly activities including creative clay work, stencil making, exploring cabinets of curiosity, animations and more.

All exhibitions and associated events are open to the public and are free of charge.

For more details, see helium.ie.