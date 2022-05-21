Search

21 May 2022

Limerick to host first-ever unified migrant jobs Expo

Limerick to host first-ever unified migrant jobs Expo

Anna Mazeika(right), organiser of the expo pictured with Natalia Sonewend at a coffee morning for Ukraine earlier this year | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

21 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A FIRST-EVER unified migrant jobs exposition in Limerick is looking to place hundreds of Ukrainian and other foreign nationals in meaningful employment within the county.

The aim is to provide dedicated resources and services, as well as advice and information to migrants about finding employment, education, training in Ireland and childcare activities.

The Migrant Expo is the first ever coordinated multi-agency event for the foreign community in our city, stated Anna Mazeika, organiser and founder of this event and the Help for Ukraine fundraiser.

Ukrainians moved from Limerick village at 24 hours notice plead to return

“I've been heavily involved in supporting Ukrainians since the second day of the war. I respond to at least 40 messages per day, usually answering the same questions and that is why I feel there is a lack of understanding of what's actually available in Limerick,” she said.

This is Anna’s fourth event involving support for Ukrainians.

Her first involved the successful delivery of 44 tons of medical aid from Limerick to Ukraine, the second was the set-up of a Zero Cost Shop and the third, was the first Jobs Fair for Ukrainians.

WATCH: Zero Cost Shop opens for Ukrainian refugees in heart of Limerick city

While working in the shop with a group of dedicated volunteers, they noticed that many other foreign people in Limerick are actively looking for answers in various areas.

The Migrant Expo is open to all, and it will cover five main categories: Education, Employment, English, Summer Activities and Social Protection.

Each attendee will be able to build their own unique path with help from all the resources under one roof. There will be several floating translators around the place to help with communication between resources and attendees.

Some of the bodies involved include the University of Limerick, Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, and Limerick City and County Council.

Also involved are Paul Partnership, Pathways to Progress - Open Doors, Doras Luimni, the Department of Social Protection, Limerick Childcare Committee, the HSE, Unijobs, An Garda Síochána, Sellors LLP and many more.

The event will take place in the Limerick Strand Hotel, City View Room, between 1 and 4.40 this Saturday afternoon.

“This event will be my final and I hope many migrants will avail of this opportunity,” Anna concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media