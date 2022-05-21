Limerick to host first-ever unified migrant jobs Expo

A FIRST-EVER unified migrant jobs exposition in Limerick is looking to place hundreds of Ukrainian and other foreign nationals in meaningful employment within the county.

The aim is to provide dedicated resources and services, as well as advice and information to migrants about finding employment, education, training in Ireland and childcare activities.

The Migrant Expo is the first ever coordinated multi-agency event for the foreign community in our city, stated Anna Mazeika, organiser and founder of this event and the Help for Ukraine fundraiser.

“I've been heavily involved in supporting Ukrainians since the second day of the war. I respond to at least 40 messages per day, usually answering the same questions and that is why I feel there is a lack of understanding of what's actually available in Limerick,” she said.

This is Anna’s fourth event involving support for Ukrainians.

Her first involved the successful delivery of 44 tons of medical aid from Limerick to Ukraine, the second was the set-up of a Zero Cost Shop and the third, was the first Jobs Fair for Ukrainians.

While working in the shop with a group of dedicated volunteers, they noticed that many other foreign people in Limerick are actively looking for answers in various areas.

The Migrant Expo is open to all, and it will cover five main categories: Education, Employment, English, Summer Activities and Social Protection.

Each attendee will be able to build their own unique path with help from all the resources under one roof. There will be several floating translators around the place to help with communication between resources and attendees.

Some of the bodies involved include the University of Limerick, Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, and Limerick City and County Council.

Also involved are Paul Partnership, Pathways to Progress - Open Doors, Doras Luimni, the Department of Social Protection, Limerick Childcare Committee, the HSE, Unijobs, An Garda Síochána, Sellors LLP and many more.

The event will take place in the Limerick Strand Hotel, City View Room, between 1 and 4.40 this Saturday afternoon.

“This event will be my final and I hope many migrants will avail of this opportunity,” Anna concluded.