Gardai investigate fatal traffic collision in Tipperary

GARDAI at Cahir are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Tipperary this Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir.



"A male pedestrian aged in his 60s was fatally injured after he was struck by an articulated lorry. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry, male aged in his 30s, did not require medical treatment. The deceased has since been removed from the scene and the local Coroner has been notified," said a garda spokesperson.

The southbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed to traffic between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north. Traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the M8 between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.