Limerick Weather: Friday May 20, 2022

Rain on Friday morning will clear to scattered heavy showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Showers will ease and become confined to western coasts on Friday night and it'll be dry for a time with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.

There'll be further afternoon showers on Saturday, most frequent in the west and north, and becoming confined to the west coast overnight. Highest daytime temperatures 13 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, the lower values in the north, and falling back to 10 or 11 degrees overnight.

There'll be a few further showers on Sunday with temperatures up to 18 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds, freshening through the day.

The unsettled weather continues in to next week with further showers or longer spells of rain on Monday with temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees as moderate winds become northwesterly for a time.

Current indications suggest no substantive change to the end of the outlook period.