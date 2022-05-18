Search

18 May 2022

Julio 'Houdini': South American capybara missing in West Limerick

Have you seen Julio?

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

18 May 2022 6:30 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

STORIES about missing cats, dogs and parrots have graced the web pages of limericklive.ie but this is the first time a capybara has gone AWOL.

Wild Encounters Mini Zoo in Kilmeedy has put a post up on Facebook asking people to be on the look out for one of the largest rodents in the world. Native to South America, Julio the capybara has been missing since Monday night.

Houdini would be proud of how Julio escaped.

"The gate to his paddock was found Tuesday morning opened but still padlocked and the bolt in the closed position so we are still not certain on the circumstances of how his gate got open but are asking that locals keep an eye out for him and to report his whereabouts to us if seen!" reads the post.

They say Julio is about the size of a Labrador is a total herbivore and completely harmless.

"He will be more than likely spotted in the early morning or evening time grazing somewhere. If you are in a position to contain him in the area you see him without disturbing him then please do so but we ask you not to approach him as he is quite timid and may bolt if scared."

Contact Wild Encounters by ringing 061 974 951 or emailing getwild@wildencounters.ie

