Councillor labels graffiti along busy Limerick road ‘disgusting & deplorable’

AN ELECTED representative has said that transgender people in Limerick are having their right to exist questioned after “disgusting and deplorable” hate graffiti was spotted in the city.

The incident was reported by Cllr Conor Sheehan, who spotted transphobic graffiti defacing a wall on Pa Healy Road, which connects to Park Road in Limerick city.

“I was horrified when I first drove past it,” the Labour representative told the Limerick Leader.

He noted that this “damaging and dangerous” attack on trans people in Limerick is not the first case of homophobic graffiti seen in the city in recent weeks.

Cllr Sheehan has since forwarded a motion to Limerick City and County Council asking that they adopt a policy that ensures that hateful graffiti is removed within 48 hours.

“Imagine that you are a transgender or a young person who may not feel comfortable in your skin and may want to identify as a trans man or woman.

“They are having their right to exist questioned,” he stated, adding that a campaign of hate against the LGBTQ+ community has been slowly sweeping from the UK to Ireland.

Cllr Sheehan highlighted that statistically speaking, trans people are more likely to self-harm and to suffer from mental health issues or concerns.

While the Pa Healy Road incident is in the middle of his electoral area, he believes that it does not express how most “decent and compassionate” people feel.

He hopes that the proposed policy can show a strict no tolerance to hate speech from the local authority.

“Acceptance of trans people has really moved on in the last few years. I would hate to see a step backward being taken,” he expressed.

When contacted by Limerick Live, a council spokesperson said the incident of graffiti has been “assigned to the Roads Department for action.”