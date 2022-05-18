Search

18 May 2022

Councillor labels graffiti along busy Limerick road ‘disgusting & deplorable’

Councillor labels graffiti along busy Limerick road ‘disgusting & deplorable’

The graffiti on a wall along Pa Healy's road in Corbally, (blurred for this picture) which Cllr Conor Sheehan has highlighted

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

18 May 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AN ELECTED representative has said that transgender people in Limerick are having their right to exist questioned after “disgusting and deplorable” hate graffiti was spotted in the city.

The incident was reported by Cllr Conor Sheehan, who spotted transphobic graffiti defacing a wall on Pa Healy Road, which connects to Park Road in Limerick city.

“I was horrified when I first drove past it,” the Labour representative told the Limerick Leader.

He noted that this “damaging and dangerous” attack on trans people in Limerick is not the first case of homophobic graffiti seen in the city in recent weeks.

Cllr Sheehan has since forwarded a motion to Limerick City and County Council asking that they adopt a policy that ensures that hateful graffiti is removed within 48 hours.

“Imagine that you are a transgender or a young person who may not feel comfortable in your skin and may want to identify as a trans man or woman.

“They are having their right to exist questioned,” he stated, adding that a campaign of hate against the LGBTQ+ community has been slowly sweeping from the UK to Ireland.

Cllr Sheehan highlighted that statistically speaking, trans people are more likely to self-harm and to suffer from mental health issues or concerns.

Sinn Fein selects replacement for former Limerick councillor

While the Pa Healy Road incident is in the middle of his electoral area, he believes that it does not express how most “decent and compassionate” people feel.

He hopes that the proposed policy can show a strict no tolerance to hate speech from the local authority.

“Acceptance of trans people has really moved on in the last few years. I would hate to see a step backward being taken,” he expressed.

When contacted by Limerick Live, a council spokesperson said the incident of graffiti has been “assigned to the Roads Department for action.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media