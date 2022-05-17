Speeding still an issue on busy Limerick road

SPEEDING offences on one of Limerick’s busiest roads remain a significant issue, a court has heard.

Almost a dozen prosecutions were before a single sitting of Kilmallock Court last week arising from detections on the N18 at Ballinacurra Weston – near the Rosbrien Interchange where the M7, M20 and N18 all meet.

The speed limit in the area is 100km/h and not 120km/h as is the case on the two motorways.

In each case, Judge Colm Roberts heard evidence from the operator of the GoSafe van which was deployed on the dual carriageway at the time of the detection.

Inspector Pat Brennan confirmed fines had been issued by had not been paid.

One man who attended the court sitting said he “didn’t realise” he was travelling at 116km/h shortly after 8pm on November 11 last.

“You were going a bit too fast,” commented the judge as he imposed a €100 fine.

In another case, Judge Roberts described as a “hard push” the prosecution of a motorist who was detected driving at 111km/h. In any event, the case was dismissed after the defendant gave evidence that the “only note he received” was a registered letter with the court summons.

A separate prosecution relating to a detection shortly before midday on October 18, 2021 was dismissed after the defendant stated he was not driving on the date in question.

The man, who is not the registered owner of the vehicle said he “didn’t get a ticket” and that it wasn’t until he received the court summons that he could check his records.

“I was driving (the car) on the 16th and 17th but not the 18th,” he told Judge Roberts.

A number of motorists who did not attend the court sitting were fined after they were convicted in their absence while several other cases were struck out by the judge who said he was of the view the alleged speeds were “within the margin error”.

The speeds involved were all less then 110km/h.

“I have a difficulty with that,” he commented in one case.