Weather in Limerick: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

TODAY will bring bright or sunny spells but showers or longer spells of rain too with the risk of some thundery downpours. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger near coastal areas.

Tonight will bring showers or longer spells of rain and it will be breezy or windy, especially near the west coast where the winds will be very blustery. They will be coming from a mild southerly direction with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Turning drier towards morning.

Wednesday: A largely dry start with sunny spells and just a few showers. However, rain will spread northwards across the country through the afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours possible.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south or southeasterly winds, increasing strong at times near coasts.

Wednesday night: Rain will ease away on Wednesday night, with clear spells developing and some mist or fog patches forming as the winds ease. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Thursday: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent and occasionally heavy over the western half of the country. However, there will be a good deal of dry weather overall. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds, fresher near coasts.

At the moment Friday looks like it will be very showery or wet with some blustery or strong winds locally and temperatures around the mid-teens.

Sunshine and scattered showers look like following on Saturday in a fresh westerly breeze and temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, with drier and a little warmer weather in store for Sunday next.