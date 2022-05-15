Limerick Property Watch: Rath’s peaceful and leafy setting a must viewing

Rath in Murroe is located near excellent local primary schools, secondary schools and sporting amenities
GVM Auctioneers presents to the market this impressive four bedroom stylish detached family home standing on a beautifully maintained circa 0.51 acre landscaped site.
This home has been finished to the highest of standards throughout boasting bright and well proportioned living and bedroom space throughout.
The property is located just 15 minutes drive from University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, the motorway network and Limerick City Centre.
There are also a number of excellent local primary schools, secondary schools and sporting amenities close-by.
The setting is peaceful and leafy with spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.
Inspection of this magnificent property is very highly recommended.
AT A GLANCELocation: Rath, Murroe
