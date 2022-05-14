Search

14 May 2022

Doorbell camera helps prevent theft outside Limerick home

A doorbell camera, similar to this, thwarted the would-be thief

Reporter:

David Hurley

14 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MODERN technology helped prevent a theft from occurring outside a house on the northside of Limerick city.

According to gardai, an occupant of the house in the Mayorstone area was woken in the early hours of last Saturday by a notification from his motion-activated doorbell.

When he looked out, he saw a man trying to access his van which was not locked. The intruder fled when the owner shouted at him from inside the house.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, says the incident shows how valuable doorbell cameras can be.

"Crime prevention is all about laying down layers of security like good boundaries; gates or ensuring there is a clear view of the house that allows natural surveillance or neighbours to keep an eye on your home," she said.

Garda praise for local 'hero' who help apprehend thief in Limerick village

"The doorbell camera allows you to know who is at your door by looking at your phone; you can also speak to a person without leaving your sofa. In this case, it alerted the homeowner that somebody had passed his front door so why not add extra security measures and devices if it will give you peace of mind," added Sgt Leetch.

