13 May 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Modern home in a family-oriented development

Limerick Property Watch: Modern home in a family-oriented development

The property was extended in 2003 and now bears little similarity to the house it originally was

Reporter:

Leader reporter

13 May 2022 7:30 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to bring this beautiful, extended family home to the market.

The property is situated within the popular Gouldavoher estate overlooking green space and has been completely transformed by the current owners.

The property was extended in 2003 and now bears little similarity to the house it originally was.

With the addition of a beautiful master bedroom suite, open plan kitchen/breakfast room and modern glass sitting area this is a property that will impress anyone who steps through the front door.

The garden space is also enviably landscaped and offers a high degree of privacy with a beautifully fitted garden room and a shed/workshop leaving nothing for the new owner to do only walk in and enjoy their new home.

Gouldavoher is an idyllic, family-oriented development serviced by excellent residential amenities in its surrounding area.

The development is located adjacent to the Racefield Shopping Centre, which offers a Spar supermarket, a selection of restaurants, a pharmacy, dentist and master-butchers.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment only.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 103 High Meadows, Gouldavoher
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €420,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Ed Nepean on 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

Local News

