Gardai appeal for help tracing Cork girl who may have travelled to Limerick

GARDAI are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a girl missing from Cork who may have travelled to Limerick.
Danni Garrett went missing from her home in Ballincollig, Co. Cork on Wednesday, May 11.
The 16 year-old is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes. When last seen Danni was wearing a pink top, red jacket and denim jeans.
Gardaí believe Danni may have travelled to Limerick.
Anyone with information on Danni’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
