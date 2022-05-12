Limerick Weather: Thursday, May 12, 2022

TODAY will bring a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. The showers will be mostly short-lived and light in nature. It will be a breezy day as southwest winds increase fresh and gusty by afternoon, stronger at times on coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Tonight: Showers will tend to become confined to coastal counties of the west and north overnight with long dry and clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a fresh and blustery southwest breeze.

Friday: Long sunny spells are expected on Friday with just a few showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Top temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast of the country, and a little cooler in the northwest with a fresh southwest wind. Generally dry on Friday night with just isolated showers. Areas of mist and fog may form as southwest winds decrease light to moderate. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Saturday: It looks set to be a mostly dry day on Saturday but with plenty of cloud around during the day. A few showers will develop in the afternoon. The best of the sunshine is expected in coastal areas and the evening will turn out sunny in many areas. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 or 20 degrees with a mostly light southwest or variable breeze. Long clear spells on Saturday night with just a few mist or fog patches. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light, variable breezes.