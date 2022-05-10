Coffee roastery with a twist set to open in Limerick

A COFFEE roastery aiming to take the mystery out of the science of brewing that perfect cup of joe is to open in Limerick.

As part of a €2m investment which will see 20 new jobs, the Guji Coffee Roastery is set to unveil a premises at the Dock Road.

Alan Andrews, who runs Guji Coffee Bars in Nenagh and Cork, alongside the Old Barracks Roastery in Birdhill, is bringing the concept to Limerick.

Described as an "immersive coffee experience", the project will see an education centre, roastery, coffee bar, retail space, plus tasting and training rooms and a coffee lab.

Mr Andrews says the aim of the plan is to "make coffee as accessible as possible to people."

"The way we'll do that is by triggering a lot of their senses. There is a visual and sensory experience around coffee. So there will be a lot of pre-purchase, during-purchase and post-purchase aspect to the operation. It will be a working roastery," he explained.

"We will be importing green coffee to the warehouse which is what we do in Birdhill, and we will demonstrate how coffee is roasted. Customers will be able to see raw coffee, processed coffee, coffee roasting, they will be able to see and smell the coffee being roasted. They'll be able to watch and hear narrated video coverage of how coffee is roasted, and taste different coffees pre and post purchase while they are engaging in the space," he added.

Already, many customers arriving to the Old Barracks Roastery in North Tipperary are seeking in-depth knowledge of how they can brew better coffee and have it taste better at home.

Best of luck to @Old_Barracks who are opening a 9000 sq ft immersive coffee experience on the Dock Road which, includes an education centre, roastery, coffee bar, retail space, tasting & training rooms & a coffee lab. pic.twitter.com/PMRweOPcNc — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) May 9, 2022

"We want to make that information available en-masse to people for free so it becomes more accessible to people. So they don't have to feel they have to pay for courses. So they can come in and ask the team what is is they do which makes their coffee taste lighter, stronger or richer," he added.

Planning permission to convert the 9,000 square foot building in the Dock Road has been secured from Limerick City and County Council, and Mr Andrews will gain access to the site in four weeks.

In total, 20 new jobs will be created in a move which will bring the number of people employed by Guji Coffee, and the Old Barracks Roastery to 50.