Search

10 May 2022

Coffee roastery with a twist set to open in Limerick

Coffee roastery with a twist set to open in Limerick

A new coffee roastery with a twist is to open at the Dock Road

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A COFFEE roastery aiming to take the mystery out of the science of brewing that perfect cup of joe is to open in Limerick.

As part of a €2m investment which will see 20 new jobs, the Guji Coffee Roastery is set to unveil a premises at the Dock Road.

Alan Andrews, who runs Guji Coffee Bars in Nenagh and Cork, alongside the Old Barracks Roastery in Birdhill, is bringing the concept to Limerick.

Described as an "immersive coffee experience", the project will see an education centre, roastery, coffee bar, retail space, plus tasting and training rooms and a coffee lab.

Mr Andrews says the aim of the plan is to "make coffee as accessible as possible to people."

"The way we'll do that is by triggering a lot of their senses. There is a visual and sensory experience around coffee. So there will be a lot of pre-purchase, during-purchase and post-purchase aspect to the operation. It will be a working roastery," he explained.

"We will be importing green coffee to the warehouse which is what we do in Birdhill, and we will demonstrate how coffee is roasted. Customers will be able to see raw coffee, processed coffee, coffee roasting, they will be able to see and smell the coffee being roasted. They'll be able to watch and hear narrated video coverage of how coffee is roasted, and taste different coffees pre and post purchase while they are engaging in the space," he added.

Already, many customers arriving to the Old Barracks Roastery in North Tipperary are seeking in-depth knowledge of how they can brew better coffee and have it taste better at home.

"We want to make that information available en-masse to people for free so it becomes more accessible to people. So they don't have to feel they have to pay for courses. So they can come in and ask the team what is is they do which makes their coffee taste lighter, stronger or richer," he added.

Planning permission to convert the 9,000 square foot building in the Dock Road has been secured from Limerick City and County Council, and Mr Andrews will gain access to the site in four weeks.

In total, 20 new jobs will be created in a move which will bring the number of people employed by Guji Coffee, and the Old Barracks Roastery to 50.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media