Limerick households encouraged to conserve water as over half admit to wasting it

LIMERICK households are being encouraged to conserve water as a new survey has revealed over half of Irish households admit to wasting it.

Research commissioned by Irish Water shows that 53% of houses in Ireland admit to wasting water, even though some eight in ten know it is important to take steps to conserve it.

The research released today coincides with the launch of Irish Water’s new, Conservation Calculator, which will assist households across the country to assess their water usage habits and find out how much water they are saving on a daily basis.

By answering just a few short questions about water usage habits, households of all sizes can calculate how much water they are currently saving, and what they could do to save even more.

In addition, Irish Water is also continuing its First Fix Free programme which helps households that may be using higher level of water than average, which could signal a potential leakage problem.

Together with the homeowner the Irish Water team will investigate the cause of the leak and fix the issue to curtail any further potential leaks.

Speaking at the launch, Ian O Mahoney, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Manager said: "As we move into the summer months it’s important to that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

"Taking shorter showers, only running a washing machine and dishwasher with full loads, and even turning off the tap when brushing your teeth, are just some of the simple steps we can all take today to conserve water and safeguard our precious water resources."