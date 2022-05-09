Limerick Weather: Monday, May 9, 2022

IT WILL be a cloudy and wet start with a band of rain moving eastwards during the morning and early afternoon, according to Met Eireann.

The rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest near the south coast, in a moderate to fresh and gusty southerly wind.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear spells and scattered showers, with any rain clearing from the southeast early in the night. Southwesterly winds will be mostly light to moderate but will become fresh at times in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. During the evening, the showers will become isolated, and cloud will increase across the northwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, mildest in the southeast, in a fresh and gusty southwesterly wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A band of showery rain will move into the northwest early on Tuesday night and will be heavy at times, but will break up as the night goes on. Elsewhere dry with clear spells, but rain may move into southern coastal areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds becoming light overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Some uncertainty, but at present it looks like rain will affect southern areas on Wednesday, with sunny spells and isolated showers further north. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees with light southwest to west winds becoming northwesterly.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells, but becoming cloudier in the west later. Colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Light west to northwest winds becoming southwesterly later.

THURSDAY: A cloudy day with well scattered outbreaks of light rain and light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Feeling cooler with highs of 11 to 13 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Continuing a little unsettled for Friday, but possibly settling down and becoming milder again for the weekend.