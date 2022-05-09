Search

09 May 2022

Sales of electric cars continue to power ahead in Limerick

Nearly 200 electric cars were sold in Limerick during the first four months of this year

David Hurley

09 May 2022 8:30 AM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE NUMBER of electric cars sold in Limerick so far this year is almost double the number sold during the first four months of last year.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), show 195 new electric cars were registered across the city and county between January 1 and the end of April - up 83.96% on the 106 electric cars which were sold during the same period in 2021.

There has also been a year-on-year increase in the number of hybrid cars sold in Limerick. So far 505 petrol/electric cars have been sold in 2022 along with 105 petrol/plug-in cars.

While sales of new electric cars continue to grow, there has been a 4.57% year-on-year reduction in new car sales in Limerick.

Jobs boost for Limerick as Bosch motors forward with expansion plans

As of April 31, a total of 1,984 cars had been registered for the first time compared with 2,079 in 2021 and 2,582 in 2019 – the last full year before Covid.

Of the new cars sold in Limerick so far this year, the most popular makes and models were Toyota Corolla (120), Hyundai Tucson (95), Toyota Rav4 (75), Toyota C-HR (69) and Ford Puma (68).

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Brian Cooke Director General said the return to more normal new car sales levels (pre-Covid) is being hampered in the short term by both supply chain issues and the uncertain global political climate. The cost-of-living crisis could also have an impact over the coming months.

