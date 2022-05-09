Limerick students get crafty for Festival of Creativity

MUNGRET Community College is hosting an exciting festival next week to show off the talent of their students.

The Festival of Creativity is running from May 11 to May 13 and will include concerts, stalls, live stage performances and lots of workshops for students.

The festival is a culmination of two years of hard work by a group of students who will be sharing their new skills and knowledge with their peers.

Pupils are holding two concerts in the church of Old Mungret College as part of the festival.

Both shows will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12.

Teacher Sinead Fraser said the students have been working hard on the festival and have been leading the way.

As part of the preparations for the event, students have been taking part in workshops to hone their skills that they will now share with their classmates and families.

Sinead and Professor Eoin Devereux from UL have been working together to deliver writing workshops to the students.

John Hogan from Limerick Youth Theatre has been delivering a drama module to TY students and Ana Colomer has been working with the pupils as their Creative Associate through the Creative Schools programme.