Search

08 May 2022

Weather in Limerick - Sunday , May 8, 2022

Weather in Limerick - Sunday , May 8, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MANY areas will have a dry day today, although there will be some light rain at times. The best of the sunshine will be in east Munster. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with a moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh on coasts.

TONIGHT: Persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties from early in the night. Cloudy but mainly dry further east overnight with patchier outbreaks of rain.

Fresh south to southwest winds will develop, with strong winds along western coasts. Mild, overnight temperatures no lower than 10 to 13 degrees.

MONDAY: A wet and breezy or blustery day with rain becoming widespread, turning heavy at times. Rain will clear to showers later in the afternoon with some sunshine developing later. Fresh to strong southwest winds will moderate as rain clears, but remain stronger near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Plans for increased frequency on bus service linking Limerick city and rural towns

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers will continue to feed in from the west during Monday night in moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds occasionally strong on the west coast. Some clear intervals too. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

TUESDAY: A breezy day with frequent showers mixed with sunny spells. Longer spells of rain are likely in the west and north. The best dry periods will be in the southeast. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, possibly very strong for a time on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Showers will persist overnight, most frequent or prolonged in the northwest with clear spells elsewhere.

WEDNESDAY: Some uncertainty, but better dry periods are signalled for Wednesday with more scattered showers mixed with good sunny spells. Less breezy with mainly moderate westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media