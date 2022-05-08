Weather in Limerick - Sunday , May 8, 2022

MANY areas will have a dry day today, although there will be some light rain at times. The best of the sunshine will be in east Munster. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with a moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh on coasts.

TONIGHT: Persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties from early in the night. Cloudy but mainly dry further east overnight with patchier outbreaks of rain.

Fresh south to southwest winds will develop, with strong winds along western coasts. Mild, overnight temperatures no lower than 10 to 13 degrees.

MONDAY: A wet and breezy or blustery day with rain becoming widespread, turning heavy at times. Rain will clear to showers later in the afternoon with some sunshine developing later. Fresh to strong southwest winds will moderate as rain clears, but remain stronger near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers will continue to feed in from the west during Monday night in moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds occasionally strong on the west coast. Some clear intervals too. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

TUESDAY: A breezy day with frequent showers mixed with sunny spells. Longer spells of rain are likely in the west and north. The best dry periods will be in the southeast. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, possibly very strong for a time on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees. Showers will persist overnight, most frequent or prolonged in the northwest with clear spells elsewhere.

WEDNESDAY: Some uncertainty, but better dry periods are signalled for Wednesday with more scattered showers mixed with good sunny spells. Less breezy with mainly moderate westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.