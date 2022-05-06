Search

06 May 2022

Weather in Limerick - Friday, May 6, 2022

Weather in Limerick - Friday, May 6, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A WET START to the weekend as rain, heavy in places, extends across the province. Thundery downpours are possible, but they will clear eastwards early in the afternoon. Sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow in the clearance. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, gradually veering northwesterly behind the rain.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Largely settled conditions with high pressure dominating. Milder than average for the time of year with temperatures in the mid to high-teens generally. Becoming more unsettled next week.

WATCH: Lifesaving device installed to honour a 'true hero' Limerick firefighter

Tonight, mostly dry with long clear spells and just the odd stray shower. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees generally. Becoming quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

Tomorrow, mist and fog will clear from most areas in the morning though light variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to persist through the day. A largely dry day but becoming cloudy from the west through the morning with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Predominately dry from Saturday into Sunday with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Mild with temperatures falling to between eight and 11 degrees. Light southerly breezes will allow some mist and fog to develop.

On Sunday, a good deal of cloud at first with outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards across the country, becoming patchier as it does so. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon as good dry intervals develop. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Continuing largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle. Some mist and fog will develop again in mostly light breezes.

On Monday, mild and humid with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. A good deal of cloud too but some sunny spells will break through at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds. Towards the evening, outbreaks of showery rain will move in from the Atlantic, extending northeastwards, becoming patchier as it does so.

Some uncertainty in the details further out but it will be generally mild with spells of rain at times.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media