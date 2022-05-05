Sophia a cut above at awards

AN ABBEYFEALE beauty therapist is celebrating this week after winning a prestigious award.
Sophia Rochford who owns Sophia's Beauty Studio based in Convent Street was named best newcomer in business at the Tia-Maria sponsored HiStyle hair and beauty awards held in Cork's Clayton Silverspring Hotel.
“I would also like to thank each and everyone who voted for me. I am so so grateful. This award is one I am extremely proud of as I followed my dream and took the plunge to open my own beauty business during the Covid-19 pandemic back in July 2021. I have worked extremely hard in the beauty industry in the last number of years to get to where I am today and gained invaluable experience throughout” she said.
