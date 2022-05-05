Search

05 May 2022

Weather in Limerick: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

05 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A BRIGHT and mainly dry start for most areas today with sunny spells, although there will be some drizzle in the west. It will turn cloudier through the morning with scattered outbreaks of light showery rain extending eastwards to all areas. Another mild and humid day with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tonight: A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading across the country, turning heavier and more persistent in the west and north towards morning. However, the southeast and east will stay dry. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Over 100 children in homeless accommodation across Limerick and region

Friday: A cloudy and wet start to the day with outbreaks of rain occasionally turning heavy. The rain will clear to the east through the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and just a few light showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday night: Largely dry with long clear spells and isolated showers. It will become misty and foggy in places overnight in a light variable breeze. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in light winds.

Saturday: Mist and fog will clear in the morning to leave a dry day for most with spells of sunshine, though a few light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media