05 May 2022

New Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick to be enthroned at St Mary’s Cathedral

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 May 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE RIGHT Rev’d Michael Burrows is to be enthroned in St Mary’s Cathedral this Saturday, May 7.

It comes after he was elected the Church of Ireland Bishop or Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe in January.

He succeeded the Right Rev’d Patrick Rooke and the Right Rev’d Dr Kenneth Kearon, who both retired at the end of October last when the two dioceses were united.

University of Limerick students claim big prizes at student media awards

Rev’d Burrows (pictured below) has served as the Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory since 2006, and was previously Dean of Cork, Rector of Bandon, and the Church of Ireland chaplain at Trinity College Dublin.

The enthronement of the Bishop formally begins his ministry in the city and diocese of Limerick and will be conducted by the Cathedral's Dean, the Very Rev’d Niall J. Sloane in the presence of Mayor Daniel Butler, Catholic Bishop Brendan Leahy and other civic and religious representatives.

It all gets under way at three o’clock that afternoon, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

