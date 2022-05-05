Search

05 May 2022

Limerick firm's premises hosting two-day 'hackathon'

Mohamed Kamar, Liane Acasio and James McCarthy enjoyed the summer weather while taking part in the hackathon | Picture: Brian Arthur

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

RAHEEN company Analog Devices International is hosting a two-day 'hackathon' to examine how its technology and business models can combat climate change.

A hackathon is an event, usually hosted by a tech company or organisation, where computer programmers get together for a short period of time to collaborate on a project.

More than 70 of the company's top minds from its sites in Raheen, Limerick and Dublin have gathered for the event, taking place yesterday and today in Catalyst, Analog’s new state-of-the-art collaboration facility, where new jobs were announced earlier this year. 

Split into teams of six, they will work for two days straight with the aim of designing and pitching original and innovative solutions to mitigate the climate crisis using ADI technology and sustainable business mechanisms.

Donal McAuliffe, Analog Devices, said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing the planet.  Taking a pulse of the company, we know it’s very much top of mind for our people. ADI technology is already being used by our customers around the world to solve some of the toughest engineering challenges in health, automotive and other industries. So, we are in a unique position to drive positive impact. People want to do the right thing for the environment. Everyone is incredibly motivated and determined to use their effort, skills, and talent to identify new and innovative ways to make meaningful progress in addressing the climate crisis. It might not change the world, but the winning solution could make a calculable impact."

Ahead of the hackathon, the company organised a series of talks and workshops to help them prepare their pitches and understand what is being done - or needs to be done to tackle the climate crisis.

A variety of climate and sustainability experts shared thought-provoking insights around current progress in energy, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and bio diversity.

On Thursday, May 5, each team will pitch their idea to a panel of judges, Dragon’s Den style.  The winning solution will demonstrate how it addresses the problem identified, uses of ADI technology effectively and shows potential to make a real difference. The company will then examine the feasibility of developing the winning concept into a solution for actual deployment by a relevant organisation.

 This is the 5th year the company has organised the Hackathon.  Previous Hackathons have addressed challenges around conservation of natural resources, assisted living and visual impairment.

