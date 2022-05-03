New Shannon Airport to Barcelona service takes to the skies

THE NEW service connecting Shannon Airport and Barcelona took off for the first time today.

The inaugural service between Shannon and Barcelona-Girona took to the skies at 8:40am with a holiday buzz in the departure lounge.

The new service will operate twice weekly, each Tuesday and Saturday until the end of October 2022.This is the second service by Ryanair to the Catalonia region from Shannon Airport.

Commenting on Shannon Airport’s Barcelona-Girona route, Jim Lynch from Clarecastle in Co. Clare, a passenger on today’s inaugural service said he is delighted with the new service.

"I am lucky enough to have a house just over the border in France. I will arrive now in Girona, and I will be able to pick up my car and will hopefully be in my house in about 45 minutes.

"That basically means leaving Shannon Airport at 8.40am and being in my house in the South of France at about 12.30pm Irish time, which is just incredible.

"I hope people use this flight. Just to go to Barcelona for the weekend, you can get on the plane, and get into Barcelona and have a great time. Girona is a beautiful city also.

"People normally head to Barcelona, but you can go to Girona itself for two or three days – it is a fabulous city as well. So, I am delighted with the flight and long may it last."

The new service will be welcome news to many football enthusiasts as in addition to the already established Shannon-Barcelona service, this offers them an additional access option for the opportunity to watch FC Barcelona in action.

The new Barcelona-Girona service is part of Ryanair’s summer schedule which is delivering over 60 weekly flights from Shannon Airport to 20 plus destinations in 2022.