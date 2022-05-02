Search

02 May 2022

Limerick hotel marks hat-trick of awards

Limerick hotel marks hat-trick of awards

Staff of the Limerick Strand Hotel were in celebratory mood after scooping three awards PICTURE: Ivan O'Riordan

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

02 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

STAFF at the four-star Limerick Strand Hotel are celebrating after winning a hat-trick of awards in recent months.

The landmark hotel, which is located at the Ennis Road, was given the silver medal in the Hotel and Catering Review’s awards, under the category of Irish cities.

Meanwhile, it also won the title of best retail and hospitality award at the Limerick Chamber’s regional business awards, which are supported by the Limerick Leader.

And the Irish Accommodation Services institution also gave the hotel a gold medal award for highest accommodation standards.

Popular fundraiser for Limerick's Milford Hospice discontinued

The Strand Hotel opened in Limerick in September 2008 after the Hilton Hotel left the same premises.

A focal point for business meetings and family gatherings, there are 184 rooms in the complex.

Between full and part-time roles, around 200 staff members are employed.

It is a part of the MHL hotel chain, which has a number of four and five-star hotels in Dublin and Galway.

Here in Limerick, the Strand Hotel is managed by Stephen O’Connor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media