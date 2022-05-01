Limerick Weather - Sunday, May 1

AS MAY kicks off, it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Fairly cloudy and showery to start the week, but dry, brighter and warmer conditions will gradually develop as the week goes on.

Tonight, it will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells, as isolated patches of light rain or drizzle in the south and west tend to fizzle out. Lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees with some mist and fog patches forming in light variable winds, or calm conditions.

Tomorrow begins fairly cloudy in the morning with patchy outbreaks of rain. Some scattered showers will develop throughout the afternoon, breaking up the cloud and allowing some bright or sunny intervals to develop by evening. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, in light northerly breezes.

Scattered showers and clear spells tomorrow night, with temperatures set to fall to between five and 10 degrees. Mist and fog will form, becoming dense in places as light variable winds fall calm at times.

On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the east, drier and occasionally brighter in the west. Highest temperature of 12 to 16 degrees in light northwesterly or variable winds.

Showers continuing into Tuesday night in eastern coastal counties, while drier with long clear spells elsewhere. Coolest in the west with lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, while some mist and fog will develop once again in just light northwesterly breezes.

On Wednesday, showers may persist near eastern coasts with drier, brighter conditions and long sunny spells developing elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly light northwesterly winds.

Current indications suggest high pressure will keep our weather fairly dry and settled towards the end of the week with just some coastal showers at times. Quite pleasant too with sunny spells and highs in the mid to high teens, while the winds remain mostly light.