Limerick Weather: Saturday, April 30, 2022

TODAY will be a generally cloudy day with scattered falls of rain and drizzle. Drier, bright spells at times, especially in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, with mostly light southwest or west winds.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Moderate, locally fresh, southwest winds will become light westerly.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Gradually turning drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country. Light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in any late sunny spells in the northwest.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with very light winds or calm conditions.

Bank Holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highs of 13 to a rather warm 17 degrees, in light breezes.