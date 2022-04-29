Search

29 Apr 2022

Shannon group wins prestigious property award

Shannon group wins prestigious property award

Pictured accepting the award are Gearoid O'Leary, Vanessa McTigue, Gerry Dillion, Grainne McInerney and Ken Power of the Shannon group

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

29 Apr 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE SHANNON group has won a prestigious property award.

The firm, which includes Shannon Airport, was named property management company of the year at the National Property Awards 2022.

The inaugural awards ceremony, which was held during a black-tie gala dinner in Dublin, celebrated and championed both individuals and organisations from across the entire property industry.

Four companies were shortlisted for the category, which was sponsored by Yardi.

The Shannon group beat Amarak Property, Grayling Property Management and Casey Kennedy Estate Agents.

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine said: “This is a major acknowledgement of the tremendous work by our team. The competition and standard across the categories were high, and we are delighted to have been selected for this award, particularly after what has been a difficult year for the property industry. This is well-deserved recognition for the commitment our team makes to maintaining and achieving high standards in all that they do, from the design phase to working closely with tenants.”

Magnificent May Bank Holiday weekend in store for Limerick as Riverfest returns

Since 2014, Shannon Group has invested almost €146m across its Shannon campus.

Its tenants include Jaguar Land Rover and Edwards Lifesciences.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media