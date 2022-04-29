Search

29 Apr 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, April 29, 2022

IT'S DRY and bright today with hazy spells of sunshine but cloud will start to build from the afternoon. Light easterly or variable breezes and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Staying mild but there will be a change to cloudier weather with some rain over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tonight, most areas will be dry, although some light rain or drizzle will occur along west and north-westerly coasts early in the night. These will extend further inland in these areas overnight. Light variable winds, becoming southerly overnight. Lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees, coolest in the southeast.

Tomorrow will be cloudy or overcast, with rain spreading from the west and northwest. Away from these areas, rain will be mostly light, and southern areas will have the best chance of any dry periods. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 or 16 degrees, mildest in the south, with light to moderate southwest winds but winds strong along the northwest coast.

As tomorrow turns into Sunday, it will remain cloudy overnight with scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with temperatures of nine 9 to 11 degrees. Light westerly breezes.

Sunday, another mostly cloudy day to start with a little light rain or drizzle. Turning drier in the evening with the chance of a late sunny spells in the north of the country. Light to moderate northerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

On Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle, and limited clear spells. Some mist or hill fog is likely. Lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees with a light northerly breeze.

On the May Day Bank Holiday, it will be rather cloudy with a few light showers, and just occasional brighter periods. Highs of 13 to 17 degrees, in light breezes.

A mix of cloud, showers and some sunny spells for midweek next week. Highs in the mid teens.

