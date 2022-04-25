Search

26 Apr 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, April 25, 2022

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for Easter weekend

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

25 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ANY MIST and fog will clear this morning to give a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, says Met Eireann.

Some well scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 12 to 16 Celsius in moderate easterly winds, which will fresh at times near the southwest coast. Mildest in the west and coolest near the south coast.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Staying very settled as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland. Feeling mild where sunny spells develop, but chilly everywhere by night.

MONDAY NIGHT: A cold and mostly clear night with just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

TUESDAY: Largely dry with sunny spells. However, a few showers are expected to break out during the day. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light or moderate easterly breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Any lingering showers will soon die out to leave a dry night with clear spells. Cold with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in just light easterly breezes. Some mist or fog may move in across the east coast later.

WEDNESDAY: Another mostly dry day with some sunny spells, but with a little more cloud about for the main producing some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast, in a moderate east wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry overnight with clear spells and light breezes, allowing some mist of fog patches locally. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Little change.

