Gardai appeal for witnesses to Limerick collision

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to a two car collision in Limerick.
Emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision on the R463 near Corbally on Sunday, April 17 at approximately 8.20pm.
Following the collision between two cars, three males were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.
Their injuries are not life-threatening and investigations are ongoing.
Gardai are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Mayorstone Park garda station (06 145 6980)
