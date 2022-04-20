Latest number of Covid-19 cases revealed

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,407 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
In addition, on Tuesday, April 19, 1,941 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 706 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 42 are in ICU.
*These data are provisional and are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker.
Data on the epidemiology of Covid-19 cases and deaths is available on the HPSC’s Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland data hub.
Additional data on vaccination, hospital, ICU and local electoral areas is available on Ireland’s Covid-19 data hub.
See the latest public health advice.
