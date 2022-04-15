Limerick Weather - Friday, April 15, 2022

IT WILL start off dull and cloudy today, but as Good Friday wears on, the rain, drizzle, mist and fog will clear eastwards.

It will then be mainly dry through the morning, while for the afternoon and evening, it will gradually brighten up with some sunshine developing.

Temperatures could climb as high as 17 degrees in mostly light south-west to westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unsettled through the Easter weekend, with rain on Saturday followed by showers for Easter Sunday and Monday. Mild to start but turning cooler from later Sunday.

Tonight, lingering showers are expected to die out early, and it will become mostly dry with long clear spells. Some mist and fog will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Largely dry to start tomorrow, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, some drizzle likely near the south coast. A spell of rain will spread over the western half of the country through the day, heaviest and most persistent in the southwest. The east will likely stay dry and bright until evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country, occasionally turning heavy. Rain will be persistent in southern counties. Lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

As for Easter Sunday, rain to start, eventually clearing east during the day. It will be followed from the west by widespread showers, turning heavy at times in the afternoon with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears. Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Easter Sunday night will become largely dry with clear spells, though scattered showers will feed into western coastal areas. A colder night with lowest temperatures of three to six degrees.

On the Bank Holiday Easter Monday, it will feel much cooler with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some possibly heavy with hail. Highest temperatures of just nine to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

As the week wears on, it will stay cooler and generally unsettled with showers or spells of rain at times.