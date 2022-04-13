Search

13 Apr 2022

Permission sought to demolish former oil terminal in Limerick

Permission sought to demolish former oil terminal in Limerick

The location, off the Dock Road, of the proposed development | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Apr 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

PLANNING permission is being sought to demolish a former oil terminal site on the outskirts of Limerick.

Circle K is seeking approval from the local authority to remove and demolish decommissioned tanks, pipework and pipelines, alongside all associated gantries, structures, fixtures and fittings from a vast site, located at the junction of Courtbrack Avenue and Dock Road.

In documents submitted to the planning authority, agents acting for the landowners at Circle K stated it proposed the removal of all over ground vertical storage tanks, its pipework and pipelines, alongside the axing of all product, foam, drencher and water pipelines throughout.

Planning regulator deals blow to University of Limerick's plans for Clare expansion

Steel supports and platforms would go, as would underground tanks, the documents state. For now, all that’s planned is demolition.

“It does not propose the development installation for the surface storage of fossil fuels in any capacity. It is important to note that the proposed demolition is not to facilitate the development of a facility that would require an Environmental Impact Assessment in the future,” the developer statement adds.

It’s not yet clear what will go in its place, but agents for Circle K have noted that the land is zoned for enterprise and employment use by council.

Given its past use, the site would likely need to undergo a remediation process before development can take place.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media