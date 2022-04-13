Permission sought to demolish former oil terminal in Limerick

PLANNING permission is being sought to demolish a former oil terminal site on the outskirts of Limerick.

Circle K is seeking approval from the local authority to remove and demolish decommissioned tanks, pipework and pipelines, alongside all associated gantries, structures, fixtures and fittings from a vast site, located at the junction of Courtbrack Avenue and Dock Road.

In documents submitted to the planning authority, agents acting for the landowners at Circle K stated it proposed the removal of all over ground vertical storage tanks, its pipework and pipelines, alongside the axing of all product, foam, drencher and water pipelines throughout.

Steel supports and platforms would go, as would underground tanks, the documents state. For now, all that’s planned is demolition.

“It does not propose the development installation for the surface storage of fossil fuels in any capacity. It is important to note that the proposed demolition is not to facilitate the development of a facility that would require an Environmental Impact Assessment in the future,” the developer statement adds.

It’s not yet clear what will go in its place, but agents for Circle K have noted that the land is zoned for enterprise and employment use by council.

Given its past use, the site would likely need to undergo a remediation process before development can take place.