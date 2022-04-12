Public Health Mid-West urges people to not consume or gift recalled Kinder products

THE PUBLIC are being urged to refrain from gifting or consuming recalled Kinder products after an extensive outbreak of salmonella infection.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases in the Mid-West region linked to this outbreak.

The outbreak is affecting mainly young children, across Ireland, UK, and a number of European countries.

Since the end of January, 15 cases of salmonella infection which form part of this outbreak have been identified in Ireland.

The latest alert from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) involves the recall of certain Kinder products irrespective of best by date. These products have been associated with an extensive outbreak of salmonella infection, primarily affecting children.

The majority of people who have become ill in this wider outbreak, have reported eating certain Kinder products (manufactured by Ferrero) in the days before they became unwell.

As a result of the evidence provided by outbreak investigations, Ferrero has instituted an EU-wide withdrawal and recall of a range of products. In Ireland, the latest recall involves certain Kinder products produced since 1/6/21.

Dr Paul McKeown, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, said: "Only a very small percentage of children who have eaten this product over the last few weeks has developed salmonella infection.

"The symptoms of salmonella infection in children (nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea) are mild in the majority of cases, and can be managed at home.

"If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP.

"It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection, and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth.

"The FSAI have online images of the affected products. If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them, and do not give them as Easter presents. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 or email consumers.ireland@ferrero.com."

You can see the full list of products that have been recalled on the website here.