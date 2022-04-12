Search

12 Apr 2022

Flood risk fears scupper plans for new student accommodation in Limerick

Land where student accommodation is planned off the Dock Road | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

12 Apr 2022 2:20 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A PLANNING application which could have delivered almost 200 student bed spaces near Mary Immaculate College has been rejected by council.

Local planners have ruled the proposals at the Courtbrack Avenue cannot go ahead because it lies in an area at risk of flooding, and “would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

However, the application for planning has been referred to An Bord Pleanala, which will make a ruling by late July.

The development would have seen the construction of two separate apartment blocks.

The first would be a five-storey structure consisting of 156 student bed spaces in 20 apartments, with each having a common room kitchen and living area and communal laundry complex.

Plans for more student homes at Limerick development

The second block would be a smaller, two-storey building providing 40 beds in eight apartments with each also having a living and cooking space.

The site is located to the left of the current Alandale residential developments, to the north of the former Greenpark racecourse, and south-east of the Dock Road.

The project would see a private courtyard/garden at its heart alongside an ampitheatre-type area providing seating for the occupants of the accommodation. ​

In supporting documents, Gary Rowan of HRA planning said: “The proposed development would contribute to he provision of much needed student accommodation in Limerick city and as a residential development, it would fulfil the zoning objective for the site under the City Development Plan.”

Council planners disagreed, saying it runs contrary to the flood risk policy as set out in this blueprint.

Now, An Bord Pleanala will rule on the project.

