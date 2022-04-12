Limerick Weather: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

THIS morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. During the afternoon and evening, some sunny spells will develop but the showers will also become widespread.

Many of the showers will be heavy with hail and there will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light south to southeast or variable winds.

Showers will die out early on tonight, leaving mostly dry conditions with clear spells, although it will become cloudier later. Some mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy and some showers will develop in the west. During the early afternoon the showers will become more widespread but there will be some sunny spells too. The showers will clear from most areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a light southwesterly wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most areas will stay dry through Wednesday night, however it will become cloudier and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop near western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be cloudy and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move northeastwards across the country. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will clear from the northeast early on Thursday night leaving largely dry but cloudy weather. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

FRIDAY: It looks like Friday will be mild with scattered showers and the best of any sunny spells in the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest near the south coast, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.