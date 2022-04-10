Man charged over number of burglaries in Limerick

Gardaí in Henry Street investigated the burglaries
A MAN is due to appear in Limerick District Court on Monday morning charged in connection with a number of burglaries in a city suburb.
A garda spokesperson said this Sunday evening that gardaí in Henry Street, who are investigating a number of burglaries at residences in Castletroy, have arrested and charged a man.
"The man, aged in his 20s, is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning, Monday, April 11 at 10.30am," said a garda spokesperson.
