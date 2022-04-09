Safety measures planned for crossroads at Limerick village

Neslson's Cross, Castleconnell | PICTURE: Google Streetview
MAJOR works are to be carried out at a Castleconnell junction which has been a constant safety concern.
In its roads allocations for 2022, the local authority has granted €30,000 for a tabletop ramp, or a speed-bump at Nelson’s Cross located at the R525 O’Brien’s Bridge Road.
There has already been a number of accidents at that junction, with councillors and residents signing a petition last year calling for the action.
Limerick City and Council road engineers had made a safety scheme funding application to the Department of Transport to carry out the works.
Elsewhere, at this month’s metropolitan district meeting, councillors also signed off on €30,000 of safety improvements at the Old Park Road at its junction with the Corbally Road.
This is a major route into the city and is often hit by traffic jams at peak travel times.
And a further €10,000 was allocated at Harvey’s Quay from the Sarsfield Bridge underpass to Honan’s Quay.
Some €8,000 of funding is being directed to safety works at the Lower Shelbourne Road and the Condell Road, with a new pedestrian crossing at Annacotty village.
A total of €6,000 is in place at the Union Cross in the Ennis Road for measures there, with the identical amount of funding available at Hassett’s Cross.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will not take up his planned secondment to Trinity College Dublin
Described as the highlight of early summer for all readers and book lovers, the UL Creative Writing Festival returns for 2022 with writers such as Kevin Barry speaking at the festival
Sean Hanley is presented with his award (main picture) and below , Josie Ahern is honoured | PICTURES: Dave Gaynor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.