08 Apr 2022

Limerick-based musician to take fabled pipes on USA tour

Limerick-based musician to take fabled pipes on USA tour

Colm Broderick and Patrick Finley will travel to the United States in the coming weeks

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

08 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

A LIMERICK musician who is the custodian of a set of uilleann pipes owned by trad legend Liam Óg O'Flynn is to tour the USA later this year.

Colm Broderick, who is studying primary school teaching at Mary Immaculate College, will link up with his pal Patrick Finley to perform a series of gigs Stateside in the next month.

To warm up for their American adventure, the pair linked up in the garden of the Hunt Museum., where they are pictured together.

Colm is a member of Na Píobairí Uilleann, the union of pipers in Ireland, with whom Liam passed his collection to. The 22-year-old, who bases much of his repertoire on O’Flynn’s writings, has possession of the pipes for his lifetime.

Patrick, who plays the fiddle, and Colm are friends from the festival circuit going back a number of years.

