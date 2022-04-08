Limerick Weather - Friday, April 8, 2022

A COLD day as we approach the weekend in Limerick. While it will be dry and sunny to begin, showers will extend from the north through the morning and afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy with the chance of hail and an isolated thunderstorm. Some of the showers will be of sleet, mainly over higher ground, with the chance of the odd snow shower over hills and mountains too. The showers will become isolated again later in the day. Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds, a little fresher and gusty in and around showers.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be largely dry and clear but another cold night in store with lowest temperatures of minus two to one degree. A touch of frost is possible and winds will be light.

As for tomorrow, dry and sunny across much of the country, but some scattered showers in the afternoon, mainly in the north. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees with light breezes.

Tomorrow night, it will become very cloudy especially across the south of the country from early in the evening and as the cloud spreads further north across the country during the night outbreaks of rain will follow and will be heavy at times in the south and west. Winds will turn strong and southerly with overnight lows of two to five degrees, staying mildest in the south.

Sunday will be wet and windy for much of the day with possible localised flooding. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

On Sunday evening, it will continue very wet and windy with overcast skies and bands of rain moving over the country. The rain will be heavy at times with possible localised flooding. Blustery too with strong southerly winds and lows of eight to 10 degrees.

Another wet and windy day on Monday with rain and showers across the country with gusty winds too. A little milder though with highs of 11 to 15 degrees.