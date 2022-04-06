Tributes paid to University of Limerick student following 'tragic' death

TRIBUTES are being paid to a University of Limerick (UL) student, who has tragically passed away.
Michael Hynes, of Whitegate, was in his fourth-year at the college, where he was studying for a Bachelor degree in business studies.
In an email to the university community this afternoon, the college's president Prof Kerstin Mey confirmed the terrible news.
She wrote: "I am so very sad to inform you of the sudden and tragic death of UL student Michael Hynes, Whitegate, Co Clare who was a year four Bachelor of Business Studies student."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s parents Declan and Annette and his sisters Katie, Alison and Corinna. Our sympathies also go to Michael’s BBS classmates and to his UL and Whitegate GAA teammates along with all of his wide circle of family and friends," she added.
The young man's funeral details will be confirmed later.
