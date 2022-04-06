Search

06 Apr 2022

Ceremony of remembrance to mark impact of covid-19 to be held in Limerick

The service of remembrance will take place on Sunday afternoon

Frances Watkins

06 Apr 2022 8:30 AM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL ceremony of remembrance and reflection to mark the impact of covid-19 will be held in Limerick this coming weekend. 

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler will host the ceremony in the courtyard of Merchant’s Quay this Sunday, April 10 at 1pm.

The ceremony will remember those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic and pay tribute to those who contributed to the fight locally and nationally against the virus.

Representatives from all sectors who had to work through the pandemic will be in attendance and the public are also invited to attend. 

This ceremony will represent an opportunity for the people of Limerick to pause and reflect on all those who have been affected by, or lost their lives, during the pandemic. 

The ceremony will also include contributions from the main faiths across Limerick, a special wreath laying ceremony and reflective readings and song and an address from the Mayor.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "The past two years has been a very difficult time for many. We have lost many people and our lives have been severely hampered due to the pandemic.

"This ceremony is a time for us to reflect on the past two years and how our lives have changed as a result and how we came together as communities to help each other.

"It also gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to all the frontline workers across all sectors of society for their dedication and hard work throughout the pandemic and indeed now as we learn to live with the virus."

